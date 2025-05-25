Bracket Watch: The Latest Projections for Ole Miss Baseball as Seed Fate Looms
No. 17 Ole Miss remains a team to watch heading into the NCAA Tournament with the Rebels firing on all cylinders during postseason play.
After taking down a trio of top programs in the Southeastern Conference this week, Mike Bianco's crew is quietly knocking on the door of a Top-8 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Ole Miss will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday in the SEC Championship Game where a win could do wonders for the program.
D1 Baseball's Mark Etheridge believes with a win on Sunday against the Commodores, a Top-8 seed is possible.
"I do think Ole Miss has an argument for a top eight," said Mark Etheridge of D1Baseball.com. "A win over Vanderbilt Sunday might be enough to confirm the Rebels push past Auburn and perhaps LSU as well.
"And honestly, entering tournament week I wasn't confident Ole Miss would host. Three games later, it could be a top 8. That's how narrow the margins are in the SEC."
But the latest D1 Baseball projections have the Ole Miss Rebels slated to host a regional regardless with postseason baseball heading back to Swayze Field next weekend.
D1 Baseball has the Ole Miss Rebels currently slotted as the No. 10 National Seed with the program matched up with TCU (No. 2), East Tennessee State (No. 3) and Fresno State (No. 4) to round out the Oxford Regional.
In the projection, the Oxford Regional is paired with the Auburn Regional with the No. 7 National Seed Auburn Tigers.
Ole Miss currently sits with the No. 10 RPI and lead the nation with 19 Quad 1 victories of their own in 2025.
Bianco and Co. have the No. 5 strength of schedule in college baseball with the program quickly becoming a team to keep tabs on with the chance to become a Top-8 seed within arms reach.
"We just want to continue to play well. I know it sounds like coach-speak, but it's really not about who you're playing. We feel we're pretty good, as well, and when we play well, we can play with anybody in the country," Bianco said on Saturday.
"One of the things that we've talked about for a long time now is can we play consistently well over a period of time. Baseball is a tough game to do that. But this team has done it now for a few weeks."
