How It Happened: Tristan Bissetta Propels Ole Miss Baseball to Win Over Austin Peay

Ole Miss scored nine runs in the first three innings to get past Austin Peay 9-5 on Tuesday at Swayze Field.

The Rebels improved to 17-5 on the season, while the Governors are now 11-10.

After Hayden Federico walked to lead off the Rebel first, Tristan Bissetta launched one out of the park in center field for a 2-0 Ole Miss lead.

A five-run second inning pushed the lead out to 7-0. After Dom Decker singled with one out, Federico, Bissetta and Judd Utermark walked for the inning’s first run. Collin Reuter doubled to score Federico and Bissetta. Utermark scored on a wild pitch as Reuter moved to third. Tate Sirmans reached on a fielder’s choice to score Reuter.

In the top of the third, before Ole Miss scored two more runs, the Governors put up a four spot to trim the Rebel advantage to three runs at 7-4. But in the bottom of the third, after Federico reached on a throwing error, Bissetta homered again, this time to right to make it 9-4 Rebels.

In the top of the fifth, Austin Peay added a run, but the rest of the way Rebel pitching kept the lead at four runs for Ole Miss.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Both teams sent six pitchers each to the mound in this one. The Rebels’ fourth pitcher of the night, Grayson Gibson, got the win and is 2-0 this season. Chance Cox (0-2), the Governor starter, got the loss.

Also seeing mound time for the Rebels were starter Owen Kelly, who went two innings and allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and a walk. Terry Hayes, Jr., Grayson Gibson, JP Robertson and Landon Waters all pitched in the win for the Rebels.

Ole Miss jumps back into action quickly this week, hosting Kentucky beginning Thursday night in Southeastern Conference action. That game is at 7 p.m., while the Friday game is at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday the finale of the series is set for 1:30 p.m.

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