How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Saturday's Game 3
Mike Bianco and the No. 11 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT.
The Rebels will look to avoid the sweep in Founders Park after dropping the first two games of the Southeastern Conference series.
Ole Miss will send righty Mason Nichols to the mound on Saturday with the program eyeing an opportunity to get back on the right track.
A look into the pitching matchup for Saturday, how to watch and the rundown from Game 2 on Friday.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: RHP Mason Nichols (2-0, 4.54 ERA)
South Carolina: TBA
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Mike Morgan (PxP) and Ray Tanner (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Game 2 Rundown: Rebels Fall in Columbia
The No. 11 Ole Miss baseball team fell in game two of the series against South Carolina by a score of 7-2. The Rebel offense was held to just four hits by Gamecock pitching.
Hayden Federico would lead off the game for Ole Miss with a solo blast to left field. It was Federico's third homer of the season and the second time he's led off a game with a round-tripper.
South Carolina would score three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead after one.
The Gamecocks would make it 4-1 in the fourth off a solo home run from Nathan Hall.
Brayden Jones would relieve Riley Maddox after 2.1 innings. Jones would go two scoreless frames, surrendering just one hit. Walker Hooks would enter for Jones with one out in the fifth and generated a 6-4-3 double play to keep Carolina off the board.
The Gamecocks would tack on one run in the sixth off a solo homer.
Mitchell Sanford and Will Furniss would reach base to start the seventh, but the Rebels would come up empty in the run column. Landon Waters would punch out the side in the bottom half as South Carolina would lead 5-1 after seven complete.
Ole Miss would create traffic in the eighth with Federico and Luke Hill reaching base via back-to-back walks. Judd Utermark lined the first pitch he saw to left field, driving in Federico from second to make it 5-2.
South Carolina would plate two more runs in the eighth to push the lead back to five. Ole Miss was unable to push across any runs in the ninth.
Jake McCoy (4-3) picked up the win on the mound for South Carolina. Riley Maddox (4-3) suffered the loss for the Rebels.
Four different Rebels tallied a hit. Maddox and Water each fanned three Gamecock batters.
