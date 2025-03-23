Ole Miss Baseball Takes Down Missouri Tigers 17-10 to Claim Series Win
The No. 18 rankes Ole Miss Rebels came away with a win over the Mizzou Tigers, 17-10, on Saturday to clinch their first SEC series win of 2025.
Ole Miss came out with a fire lit under them getting their first four batters on base, but only recording three runs due to Luke Hill being caught stealing.
But that did not stop Judd Utermark from making an early impact as he launched a no doubt three run shot into left field in the opening frame of the game.
The Rebels weren’t the only member of this game to come out hot.
Mizzou ran up Ole Miss starter Riley Maddox pitch count tin the first loading the bases with two outs, and in stepped Jackson Lovich who drilled a ball into left center past the glove of a diving Isaac Humphrey for a bases clearing triple to set the game even at three.
Ole Miss' bats stayed as they blasted a solo and two run shot to reinstate a 6-3 lead in third behind Humprhey and Ryan Moreman.
However, it was quickly answered by Mizzou who scraped across a run with a single and Brock Daniels' three run homer gave the Tigers their first lead of they 7-6 closing out the third inning.
The Rebels bats kept the fire underneath them and continued to find the jetstream into left field.
Will Furniss pinch hit for Colin Rueter and instantly made an impact sending out a home run to give the Rebels another lead, and was quickly followed by Humprhey's second blast of the game allowing Ole Miss' lead to grow into 12-6.
Ole Miss finally shut down an answer from Mizzou in the fourth as Walker Hooks entered the game with the bases loaded, one out but a foul out and trike out kept the Tigers quiet.
The Rebels continued to add on in the fifth with their sixth home run of the day this time from Mitchell Sanford finding the wind into left field for his jack.
Ole Miss did not slow down on either side of the diamond and added on a couple more runs in the sixth behind a pair of errors from the Tigers
The Tigers found some life in the seventh as they threw a punch back putting up runs to cut the deficit to just four behind a single, a pair of extra base hits and a wild pitch.
The Rebels added a few finishing touches offensively scraping across three runs in the top of the ninth extending their lead to seven with just three outs to go.
Ole Miss turned to Brayden Jones to put the nail in the coffin and after a lead off hit by pitch, Jones retired the next three batters in order to secure the win for the Rebels.
The Rebels offense was electric in the win, having four players with three or more RBI's including Humphrey, Utermark, Moreman and Furniss.
While the Rebels offense was hot all day, you cannot over look the presence that Hooks had in this game.
He entered the game with the bases loaded and just one out, but he hunkered down and dominated, only being responsible for 1 run in his outing allowing just 2 hits while striking out 4 in 2.2+ innings.
This win extends Ole Miss record to 17-5 (3-2 SEC) and continue Mizzou's rough start to conferencew play keeping them winless in the SEC while bumping their record to 8-13.
The Rebels and Tigers will face off one final time on Sunday as the Rebels look to complete the sweep in their first road SEC series. First pitch is set for 4 pm cdt.