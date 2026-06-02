Royals vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Cincinnati Reds have a winning record at 30-29, but that's not good enough for anything other than last place in the National League Central, a division that has been unbelievably good to start the season.

They'll continue their series tonight against the Kansas City Royals, who are 23-37, but in fourth place in their own division, the American League Central.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's interleague showdown.

Royals vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-205)

Reds -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Royals +104

Reds -122

Total

OVER 9 (-110)

UNDER 9 (-110)

Royals vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Kansas City: Noah Cameron, LHP (2-4, 4.61 ERA)

Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott, LHP (4-3, 3.88 ERA)

Royals vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV, Royals.TV

Royals record: 23-37

Reds record: 30-29

Royals vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Sal Stewart 2+ Total Bases (-110) via FanDuel

Sal Stewart's numbers have been better when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average improves from .256 against righties to .283 against lefties. His slugging percentage also improves from .443 to .587. Let's bet on him to record two or more total bases tonight against the Royals, who are starting a lefty in Noah Cameron.

Royals vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

We have a battle of lefties set for tonight when Noah Cameron (4.61 ERA) of the Royals takes on Andrew Abbott (3.88 ERA) of the Reds. Cincinnati already has the advantage in starting pitching, but their offense has been far better when facing lefties themselves.

The Reds rank sixth in OPS (.761) against lefties and seventh in wRC+ (110). The Royals, on the other hand, rank 17th (.686) and 21st (90) in those two metrics when taking on left-handed pitchers.

Let's bet the Reds as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Reds -122 via FanDuel

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