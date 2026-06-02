White Sox vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2
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The Chicago White Sox are desperately trying to catch the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the American League Central. They're currently 1.5 games behind them ahead of today's action, and now they're set as favorites to get past the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins are 28-33, six games back from the Guardians and 4.5 games back from the White Sox. They managed to get the win in last night's series opener, winning by a score of 9-6.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's game.
White Sox vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- White Sox -1.5 (+142)
- Twins +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline
- White Sox -120
- Twins +102
Total
- OVER 8 (-114)
- UNDER 8 (-106)
White Sox vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Davis Martin, RHP (8-1, 2.00 ERA)
- Minnesota: Connor Prielipp, LHP (1-3, 5.13 ERA)
White Sox vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 2
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Chicago Sports Network, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, FOX9 KMSP, Gray Media
- White Sox record: 32-28
- Twins record: 28-33
White Sox vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Colson Montgomery Home Run (+340) via FanDuel
Colson Montgomery's numbers this season have been far better when facing left-handed pitchers. His batting average improves from .227 to .234, and his slugging percentage has improved from .481 to .500. Tonight, he and the White Sox will face a Twins pitcher who has given up 1.1 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.
White Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
This game is a pitching mismatch in favor of the White Sox. Davis Martin has a stunning 8-1 record with a 2.00 ERA, which has led to him being sixth on the odds list to win the American League Cy Young this season. Meanwhile, the Twins will be starting Connor Prielipp, who has a 1-3 record and a 5.13 ERA.
The White Sox are fifth in the Majors in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers at 117, while also sporting an OPS of .780.
All signs point to the White Sox taking care of business tonight.
Pick: Twins +102 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets