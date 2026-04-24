Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Georgia Bulldogs Postponed to Saturday Clash

No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 5 Georgia will not be playing on Friday with the anticipated SEC matchup being postponed, according to Ole Miss Athletics.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Friday night, the series opener between the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs will now be postponed until Saturday April 25.

The teams will play a doubleheader with the first pitch of game one set for 1 p.m. and game two approximately 50 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be nine innings.

Tickets and parking for Friday's game will be honored for game two of the doubleheader. Tickets for the originally scheduled Saturday game will be honored for game one of the doubleheader. If fans intend to leave between games, they will need to use Friday's parking for game two.

Sunday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call. Saturday's game will be broadcast live on SEC Network with Richard Cross (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report: Via Ole Miss Athletics

"The Bulldogs enter this weekend's slate with a 32-10 overall record and a 10-5 SEC mark. Despite an expertise in pitching, Johnson's squad possess one of the best offenses in the country. The Bulldogs pace the SEC in hitting percentage (.324), hits (461), runs scored (402), and home runs (116). Georgia terrorizes opposing pitchers with a .628 slugging percentage, as it leads the nation in that and home run totals.

"A whopping seven Bulldogs are hitting north of .300 this season, led by junior outfielder Daniel Jackson. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Jackson has launched 20 balls past the fences this season so far. Forty-seven percent of his hits this season have gone for extra bases. Tre Phelps, Henry Allen, Michael O'Shaughnessy, Brennan Hudson and Kolby Branch each have at least 13 home runs this season.

"Georgia's projected starting rotation consists of junior right-handers Joey Volchko and Dylan Vigue on Friday and Sunday. The tandem have been dominant on the mound, each holding at least 50 strikeouts. Between the two of them, they've given up only three home runs on a combined 93.1 innings this season."

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