The New Ranking: Where Did Ole Miss Baseball Land in Final Regular Season Poll?
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off of a weekend series win over No. 6 Auburn and a midweek win over UT-Martin with the program now back in D1Baseball's Top 25 to close the regular season.
The Rebels opened the week against UT Martin in their final midweek matchup of 2025 where the Rebels rode the long ball on their way to an 11-5 win closing non conference play with a 21-4 record.
This led to the final weekend series of the regular season as they hosted No. 6 Auburn in a crucial series for SEC Tournament seeding.
The series opened on Thursday night where Ole Miss and Auburn were in a pitchers duel until the Rebels offense exploded in the late innings as they opened the series with a 9-2 win.
Game two was offensively heavy once again as the Rebels and Tigers both compiled double-digit runs, but despite a ninth inning push from the Tigers, Rebels pitching held on to secure a 15-11 win and close out the regular season with a top 10 series win.
Game three was more important than most decided series matchups as Auburn took away a win giving them the 6 seed in the SEC Tournament, and Ole Miss now sits as the 7 seed.
However the Rebels taking away this series win clinched them a first round bye in the tournament, allowing them to throw their regular rotation including their midweek starter.
Now, Ole Miss sits at No. 17 in the D1 Baseball Top-25:
The New Rankings: Final Regular Season Poll
(SEC teams in bold.)
1. LSU
2. Texas
3. UNC
4. Oregon
5. Arkansas
6. FSU
7. Oregon State
8. Auburn
9. Vanderbilt
10. Georgia
11. Coastal Carolina
12. Southern Miss
13. UCLA
14. Clemson
15. Florida
16. Georgia Tech
17. Ole Miss
18. Dallas Baptist
19. Northeastern
20. UC Irvine
21. Tennessee
22. NC State
23. Alabama
24. TCU
25. Kansas
The Rebels will return to the diamond on Wednesday in Hoover (Ala.) as they begin their run in the SEC Tournament and will take on the winner of Florida and South Carolina.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.