The New Rankings: Ole Miss Baseball Drops in Top-25 Following Challenging Stretch
The Ole Miss Rebels suffered a blow in the newest edition of D1Baseball's Top-25 Rankings on Monday following a 1-3 week.
The Rebels new home in the polls is No. 18 dropping after dropping five spots from their previous slot of No. 13.
This comes on the tail end of a brutal week for Ole Miss baseball; starting with their first road trip of the season against South Alabama.
The Rebels were defeated pretty handily in their mid-week matchup afer South Alabama came away with a 14-5 win, crushing Ole Miss' then 13-game win streak.
This sent the Rebels into bounce back mode and bounce back they did in the opening matchup of their first SEC series against No.3 Arkansas where they rode hot arms and hot offense for a series opening 10-6 win.
From there, the following weekend days were not as bright for Ole Miss.
The Rebels went on to take back-to-back losses including a possible "Game of the Year" contender rubber match on Sunday.
This put the Rebels record for the year at 15-4 after heading into the week 14-1 on a 13-game win streak.
However, the fall from the Rebels did not completely knock them free as they did keep the No. 18 spot in the poll.
Ole Miss is one of eleven SEC teams representing in the Top-25.
The Full Top-25 List:
1. Tennessee
2. LSU
3. Arkansas
4. Georgia
5. Florida State
6. Oregon State
7. Clemson
8. Texas
9. Oregon
10. Oklahoma
11.Wake Forest
12. Alabama
13. Florida
14. Stanford
15. Dallas Baptist
16. Louisville
17. North Carolina
18. Ole Miss
19. Southern Miss
20. Auburn
21. UC Santa Barbara
22. Vanderbilt
23. Virginia
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Troy
The Rebels fall still holds them in front of SEC counterparts Auburn and Vanderbilt, but the entire SEC continues to show their strength of skill even against other top teams.
The Southeastern Conference holds the Top-4 spots of the polls as well as 10 of the 11 teams in the Top-25 are in the top 20.
With these new found rankings Ole Miss heads into a few pivotal matchups this week as they take on No. 19 Southern Miss for the second time this year in hopes of a regular season sweep.
This leads into the Rebels weekend series taking on Missouri, the only team in the preseason to be listed under Ole Miss in projected SEC standings.
Follow Billy Kuhl on X for the latest news and updates on Ole Miss Rebels Baseball with SEC play set to begin on Friday night.
