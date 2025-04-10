The Recap: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels Set Record for Most Runs in a Game Over Alcorn State
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels came away with an astonishing 29-1 win over Alcorn State, recording their second run-rule victory in as many days.
The 29 runs that that the Rebels plated set a program record for most runs in a single game breaking the previous record of 28 when they defeated Illinois College in 1989.
The Rebels came out absolutely firing dropping a six spot in the first and caused the Braves' starter Myles Dews out of the game after recording only one out.
The scoring opened when Judd Utermark smacked a double off the left center wall scoring Luke Hill and Will Furniss.
Utermark was then driven in by Isaac Humphrey as they traded places.
Just two batters later Campbell Smitwick smacked a double off his own bringing in Humphrey.
Following the double, a wild pitch scored Ryan Moreman before Owen Paino capped off the inning with an RBI single scoring Sanford as Ole Miss held a 6-0 lead.
Ole Miss continued to add on in the second first by Moreman smacking an RBI single scoring Hill, who stole second and third.
Followed shortly by Smithwick roping his second double off the game scoring Moreman all the way from first giving Ole Miss an 8-0 advantage after just six outs.
The Rebels kept on the gas in the third as Hill produced his third run of the game knocking in Connor Chisholm with an RBI single.
Hill then scored his third run of the game as Utermark sent a no doubt two run home run off the batters eye in center field putting Ole Miss up 11-0.
Ole Miss entered the fourth and continued to add on starting with Luke Cheng sending his fourth home run of the year for a pair of RBI's.
Then it was followed by Hill knocking in another run as Paino crossed the dish, and scoring his fourth run of the game as Humphrey launched a ball into the student section in right field for a three run home run to cap off the Rebels second six run inning of the day.
In the fifth Ole Miss added on some more, but the inning had a more important feat as Chisolm recorded his first hit as a Rebel, knocking a single to advance Paino.
The Rebels used the fifth to continue to add on as they put a 9 spot with the scoring getting started as Paino advanced home on a wild pitch.
Quickly followed was Jackson Miller drawing a bases loaded walk recording his first collegiate RBI.
He was then followed by Humphrey taking a bases juiced hit by pitch to bring in another run.
Ethan Surowiec continued the merry go round as he knocked in a run with an RBI single, quickly followed by Smithwick's third hit to plate two for his third and fourth RBI's of the day.
The inning was finally capped off by Cheng's second home run of the day as he blasted a three run shot over the visitors bullpen in left, giving him his first career multi home run game and extending the Ole Miss lead to 26-0.
Miller started off the Rebels final at bats of the game with his first career knock, pushing the Rebels over the 20 hit mark for the first time since 2019.
Surowiec then launched a towering three run homer run for his first career home run and has the record setting RBI for the Ole Miss Rebels as he plated their 29th run of the game, setting a program record for most runs in a single game.
The Braves finally got on the board with two outs in the seventh before the run rule was put into place as Bralon Robinson grounded out with Chris Tillman crossing the plate to end the Rebels' shut out hopes.
The win gives the Rebels their 26th of the season while pushing their record to 26-7 on the year as they head into a crucial weekend series against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at Swayze Field.
The weekend series from Friday April 11 spanning through April 13 has a first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
