The Recap: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels Fall Short in Series Opener to Kentucky Wildcats
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels opened their series with the Kentucky Wildcats a day late due to weather, and despite a late game comeback, the Rebels fell short of the win as the Wildcats took the win 5-4 in Lexington.
Rebels starter Hunter Elliott worked himself into a jam in the second inning where he allowed a bases loaded hit by pitch to drive in the first run of the game; giving the Wildcats the early 1-0 advantage.
The Wildcats once again got to Elliott in the third, this time driving in three runs in the inning behind a pair of RBI single's. It started with Griffin Cameron driving in one with Devin Burkes driving in a pair to close the inning.
The Ole Miss offense eventually struck in the fifth once Luke Hill drove in two with an RBI single to bring in Mitchell Sanford and Austin Fawley; making it a 4-2 ball game
Hill struck again just a few innings later in the seventh after blasting a solo shit into the Rebels 'bullpen out in right field to cut the deficit to just one run with limited at-bats left in the game.
The Rebels late-game antics did not end there.
Once the eighth inning rolled around, Fawley drilled a two out double and was quickly brought in by freshman standout Hayden Federico setting the game even at 4-4.
Kentucky did not let the blown lead knock them out of spirits, as in the bottom of the tenth the game ended just how it started as Burkes roped a walk-off base hit over the head of Hill at short.
Despite the unusual rough outing from Elliott, Rebels reliever Mason Morris stepped up big time for Ole Miss on Friday afternoon.
Morris went 4.1 innings and struck out six; including a big-time performance to get out of a major jam to force extra innings.
This cuts Ole Miss' record to 22-7 (6-4 SEC) while Kentucky sets themselves at .500 in conference play and overall record of 18-9
The Rebels and Wildcats will continue action at 6:35 p.m. CT on Friday in the second game of the doubleheader.
