The Recap: Ole Miss Baseball Claims Win Over UT-Martin in Final Midweek Matchup
The Ole Miss Rebels took home a 11-5 victory over the UT-Martin Skyhawks in their final midweek game on Tuesday night at Swayze Field.
The Rebels got off to a hot start as starter Cade Townsend struck out two in the first inning to get the game started off.
From there, Mitchell Sanford pounced on the first strike he saw from the dish for a solo home run as Ole Miss went up 1-0 after one inning of play.
The second inning was more of the same for Townsend, recording another strikeout and allowing a single but kept the Skyhawks scoreless, however he had some help as Isaac Humphrey robbed a home run on a deep fly ball to left center field.
Ole Miss then lit up Skyhawks starter JP Nunn in the second, starting with a hit by pitch to Ryan Moreman and a single from Humphrey before Ethan Surowiec sent out a three-run home run in his first career start.
Followed shortly, Sanford who sent out his second home run of the game, scoring himself and Campbell Smithwick to extend the Rebel lead to 6-0.
Ole Miss stayed with the long ball as Will Furniss hit a no dount home run to lead off the third inning and welcome Skyhawks first man out of the pen, Zach Wager, in a not so kindly manner.
The Skyhawks put themselves on the board with a long ball of their own as Arderrius Townsend put one off the batters eye for a two run home run to make it 7-2 Ole Miss.
UT Martin added on a pair in the sixth as JT Popick singled, driving in two to cut the Rebels' deficit to 3.
Ole Miss then responded by getting the run back as Judd Utermark plated Smithwick to make it an 8-4 game for the Rebels in the sixth.
The Rebels added on insurance in the eighth following a pair of poor defensive plays from the Skyhawks; allowing Ole Miss to load the bases before Luke Hill grounded into a double play, however the runner from third crossed the plate making it a 9-4 game.
Ole Miss just continued to add on in the eighth as Humphrey smoked an RBI double while Smithwick recorded his first four-hit game of the year after knocking in Humphrey to make it 11-4 game heading into the ninth.
The Rebels turned to Landon Waters in the ninth to close it out, and following a double play, Waters walked three in a row to load the bases and was replaced by Alex Canney.
Canney walked in a run on five pitches then struck out Bell to finally close the door for the Rebels as they took home an 11-5 win in their final midweek game of 2025; finishing the season with 10 mid week victories.
The Takeaways:
The Rebels were feeling the long ball today, especially early as four home runs in three innings were the difference makers tonight as well as some late-inning insurance to secure the victory.
Ole Miss also saw some solid performances on the mound as well as a double-digit strikeout night, and before the ninth, did a very good job limiting free passes.
The Rebels will make the short turn as they begin their final regular season series on Thursday, hosting the Auburn Tigers for a three-game set before heading to Hoover for the SEC Tournament.
