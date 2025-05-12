WATCH: Former Ole Miss Baseball Captain's First MLB Hit is a Go-Ahead Three-Run Homer
Former Ole Miss Rebels Baseball captain Tim Elko recorded his first career MLB hit on Sunday in his second game after being called up by the Chicago White Sox.
For Elko, first career hit was not like most after launching a line drive over the left field wall for not just his first hit, but his first career home run with a three-run shot to give the Chicago White Sox a 4-1 lead.
Elko's sixth inning three-run jack ended up being the decider as the White Sox held on to their newfound lead; taking home a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins.
Elko's bomb also ended the day of Marlins ace, and former Cy Young Award winner, Sandy Alcantara's day after giving himself a little more story behind his big day.
Elko finished the day 1-for-3 with 3 RBI's after going 0-3 in his big league debut to start the weekend.
But his performance on Sunday earned him not just a postgame interview, but an early shower as his teammates greeted him with a Gatorade shower to round out the iconic weekend.
The Rebels' former captain has also now recorded his first MLB win with a day of firsts after launching a home-run blast to lift the White Sox to a victory.
With his winning performance on Sunday, Elko will look to continue to try and produce on the diamond while establishing his Major League Baseball career.
