The Recap: Ole Miss Baseball Drops Midweek Contest to Southern Miss, 6-2
The Ole Miss Rebels' losing streak was extended on Tuesday night as as they took a loss to in-state foe No. 19 Southern Miss 6-2 at Trustmark Park in Pearl (Miss.).
The Golden Eagles have now tied the season series at 1-1 to avoid the season sweep.
Southern Miss showed up ready to play early on; starting defensively as left fielder Davis Gillepsie robbed what would have been a two run homer from Ryan Moreman.
The Golden Eagles then took that momentum to the dish as they threw up an early two spot on the Rebels after an RBI Double from Ozzie Pratt quickly brought around the bases and scored by Nick Monistere giving Southern Miss a 2-0 lead.
Despite the lopsided start, the Rebels did not want to stay quiet.
Following a pair of knocks, Ole Miss looked threatening. However, they quickly found themselves with two outs in the frame.
But then stepped in Mitchell Sanford as he drove his second triple of the game into the right field corner driving in both runners and knotting the game at two a piece in the third.
The scoring was mellowed for a couple innings until Gillespie delivered again, but this time in the form of a three-run homer that flew over the head of Sanford, reinstating the Golden Eagles lead 5-2
Southern Miss was not done there as they continued to add on in the bottom of the fith agaisnt a shaky Rebels bullpen.
Golden Eagles right fielder Casron Paetow found the magnet of the right field corner knocking in Matthew Russo to extend the Golden Eagles lead up to 6-2.
While all felt low for Ole Miss, when the eighth inning came Judd Utermark stepped up to the dish with the bases loaded.
However, the sunshine peaking the clouds was once again covered as Utermark left the at-bat shorthanded following a three pitch strikeout.
The Rebels once again found themselves with the bases juiced in the ninth, and once again Ole Miss did not convert.
This time Luke Hill hit a high bouncing ball to third but to close to the bag as the force at third with a close play at first ended the game on a twin killing.
This loss now extends the Rebels losing streak to three as they head into their second weekend of SEC play.
Ole Miss will return to the diamond once again this Friday as they head into their first road series of the year as they travel to take on Missouri.
