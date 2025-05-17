The Recap: Ole Miss Baseball Drops Series Finale to No. 6 Auburn Tigers, 13-8
The Ole Miss Rebels dropped the final game of the series to the No. 6 Auburn Tigers 13-8 after falling apart late as Auburn avoided the series sweep on Saturday at Swayze Field.
The Rebels wasted no time jumping on the scoreboard as Mitchell Sanford launched another leadoff home run in the bottom of the first to give the Rebels an early 1-0 lead.
Auburn then put themselves on the board with a three-run fourth inning, starting with Ike Irish launching his career high sixteenth home run of the season to set it even at one.
Bristol Carter then added on giving the Tigers the lead with a 2 RBI single making it a 3-1 game.
That lead did not last long as Isaac Humphrey sent a towering shot off the batters eye for a three-run home run, giving the Rebels a 4-3 lead in the fourth.
Humphrey's home run was his tenth of the season, tying his career-high for a single season.
Ole Miss then put up a four spot in the fifth to extend their lead, led off by Luke Hill smacking an RBI single to bring in one.
Judd Utermark quickly followed with an RBI single of his own, before Humphrey capped of the inning with a two RBI double, tying his single season career-high in doubles as well.
The Tigers were not done yet though as they got to the Ole Miss bullpen in the sixth with Eric Guevaragot hitting an RBI single before Auburn roped a pair of RBI doubles to set the game even at 8 apiece.
The Tigers then reinstated their lead in the seventh as Chris Rembart doubled into left field to give the Tigers a 9-8 advantage.
Auburn added on as Rebels reliever Hudson Calhoun balked in a run before recording a strikeout to end the inning down 10-8.
The Tigers added on some last inning insurance as they loaded the bases with no one out before Cooper McMurray was hit by a pitch to drive in one, before the Rebels produced a double play, but allowed a run to score.
Auburn capped off the inning as Irish advanced home on a wild pitch giving Auburn a 13-8 lead with three outs to go.
The Rebels bunched back-to-back singles, but the Tigers’ pitching and defense stood tall holding on to a 13-8 win to avoid the series sweep.
This loss now separates the Rebels and Tigers by one game in the standings as Ole Miss stands at 34-18 as Auburn now stands one game ahead at 35-17 heading into seeding for the SEC tournament.
