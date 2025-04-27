The Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Mike Bianco and the No. 23 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday afternoon in Swayze Field.
After back-to-back wins to begin the series, the Rebels will look to complete the sweep in Game 3 to round out the series.
A look into the broadcast information for the SEC series, the start time, scouting report and more.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Broadcast Information: Game 3 Edition
Sunday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Start Time: Sunday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. CT.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3
Ole Miss: RHP Mason Nichols (3-0, 4.43 ERA)
Vanderbilt: RHP Connor Fennell (4-0, 3.00 ERA)
Scouting the Commodores:
Tim Corbin is in his 23rd season at the helm of the Vanderbilt baseball program.
The Commodores currently hold a 30-13 overall record and are 11-9 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is coming off a midweek 3-5 loss to Middle Tennessee.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Vandy 69-66-2. The SEC foes last met March 16-18, 2023. where No. 6 Vandy swept Ole Miss in Nashville. This is the first time the Commodores have come to Oxford since 2021.
The Game 2 Rundown: Rebels Clinch the Series
The No. 23 Ole Miss baseball team secured their fourth SEC series of the season with a 7-1 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field.
A six-run fourth inning and seven strong frames from Riley Maddox boosted the Rebels to their 12th SEC win of the year.
Vanderbilt would take a 1-0 lead in the second after stealing home.
Ole Miss would explode for six runs in the fourth inning. Luke Hill and Will Furniss reached via singles and Judd Utermark walked to load the bases.
Isaac Humphrey drew a hit by a pitch to score Hill. Austin Fawley would line a single to center, scoring Furniss and Utermark.
With two on and one out, Ryan Moerman would crush a ball 422ft to left for a three-run shot. Moerman’s 10th homer of the year made it 6-1 Rebels after four.
After another scoreless frame from Riley Maddox in the top of the fifth, Utermark would launch his 13th home run of the year to make it 7-1 Ole Miss.
Maddox was dominant on the hill for the Rebels, tying a career-high seven innings pitched. He allowed just one run on four hits. The senior right-hander fanned five Vanderbilt hitters and did not walk a batter.
Brayden Jones and Connor Spencer would combine for the final two innings to secure the series for Ole Miss.
Moerman led the Rebels with two hits and three RBI. Saturday’s game marked the fourth straight outing that the Ole Miss offense has hit two or more home runs.
Riley Maddox (5-3) picked up the win on the mound while Cody Bowker (2-3) suffered the loss.
