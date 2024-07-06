Where Do Ole Miss Baseball Transfers Rank Among Top 250 Newcomers?
Ole Miss baseball has seen over a dozen players enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of another lackluster season. At the same time, the Rebels have welcomed five newcomers who will hopefully reignite life into Swayze Field.
Since the end of the College World Series, the Rebels have picked up commitments from shortstop Luke Cheng (Illinois State), outfielders Ryan Moerman (Illinois) and Mitchell Sanford (New Orleans), right-handed pitcher Will McCausland (St. Johns) and catcher Collin Reuter (BYU).
It's not exactly what Ole Miss is looking for in a must-win season for Mike Bianco and staff, but it's a start. Still, where do the Rebel transfers rank among the top names in the portal now with the window officially closed?
64Analytics released its top 250 transfer rankings of the initial window on Saturday. Five of the six newcomers to Oxford made the cut, with Cheng being the only name on the outside looking in.
Moerman, who last season hit .259 with 19 home runs and 53 RBI at Illinois, was the highest-ranked player at No. 90. Sanford, who initially began his career at LSU and UT-Arlington before spending the last two seasons with the Privateers, posted a .381 average last season. He came in at No. 111 on the top 250 list.
Landing at No. 171 on the list, McCausland could be the next big name in the rotation for Ole Miss next spring after posting a 4.78 ERA with the Hawks. Over two seasons, he posted a 9-7 record in 155.2 innings pitched.
Reuter, who closed out the quartet at No. 232, is coming off a promising season in Provo with a .265 average, 10 home runs and 37 RBI. However, Reuter isn't guaranteed to make the Rebels' opening day roster since he is eligible for the upcoming MLB draft.
While Ole Miss might have added four of the top 250 prospects, it also lost four prospects to the portal. Those departing Oxford include third baseman Andrew Fischer (No. 2), right-hander Liam Doyle (No. 14), right-hander Grayson Saunier (No. 21) and outfielder Treyson Hughes (No. 205).
The Rebels are looking to pick up their first winning season since winning the College World Series over Oklahoma in 2022.