Ole Miss Women's Basketball Returns to Win Column in Blowout vs. Vanderbilt
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball returned to the win column in SEC play on Thursday night, beating the Vanderbilt Commodores 87-59 at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.
The Rebels (11-4, 2-1 SEC) had five players reach double-digit point totals in the win, led by Kennedy Todd-Williams who scored a team-high (and personal career-high) 25. Todd-Williams went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc on Thursday night and 7-of-13 from the field.
The other Ole Miss players who had 10 or more points were Sira Thienou (16), Tameiya Sadler (10), Starr Jacobs (10) and Madison Scott (10). As a team, the Rebels shot 52 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three.
This game served as a bounce-back effort for Ole Miss who blew a big second half lead and lost by two points on the road against Texas A&M last time out. Following the win, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin told the media what she had said to her team before the game and the mood at halftime.
"Before the game, I wanted them to know that I still believe in them the same way I believed in them two months ago," McPhee-McCuin said. "While we grow and go through our journey, we can guard. I was very upset about our defensive performance at A&M more than anything else. We learn, and we grow.
"At halftime, there was no giggling. No crazy chatter. Everyone was talking about how we're not repeating what just happened to us."
As far as Todd-Williams' stellar performance, the Rebels coach is hoping to see more of this from her star players, both on the stat sheet and in leadership moving forward.
"I think that's what she needs to do every night," McPhee-McCuin said with a laugh. "We all were disappointed after the last game, but I did reach out specifically to her and Madison Scott. ... Kennedy Todd-Williams and Madison Scott know SEC basketball, and I expect them to show up, and I know she really wanted to play well, and that is what she is capable of."
Ole Miss will try to keep its winning ways alive on Sunday when it plays host to the nationally-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.