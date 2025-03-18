Keys to Success: Previewing Ole Miss Basketball Ahead of NCAA Tournament Play
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 and will be just the program's 10th time in history to dance during "March Madness."
The Rebels earned the No. 6 seed in the South Region and will take on the winner of North Carolina-San Diego State this coming Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Rebels will be taking on the No. 11 seed in the First Round and will look to advance to the Round of 32 for the first time since 2013.
Ole Miss is poised to make a deeper run than just the Round of 32 however.
A Sweet 16 or Elite 8 appearance, which would be the first in school history, is certainly in the cards for Beard and Co.
Ole Miss ranks No. 13 nationally in assists/turnovers with a 1.62 ratio, No. 29 nationally in steals per game with 8.8 steals per game, and No. 3 nationally in turnovers per game with 8.9 per game.
The Rebels will need to continue maintain those averages if the team wants to make a serious run in the Big Dance this year, and they certainly have the roster to accomplish it.
Sean Pedulla leads the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game, along with leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game.
Malik Dia leads the team in rebounding with 5.7 boards per game, along with being tied for Ole Miss' leading scorer with 10.6 points per game.
A major strength the Rebels have coming into the tournament is their ability to have a different leading scorer.
While Sean Pedulla leads the team in points per game, Jaemyn Brakefield, Malik Dia, Matthew Murrell Jaylen Murray, and Dre Davis have all led the team in scoring in different games throughout the season.
While Pedulla may have the most points per game, any one of those listed above could have a breakout night, and dominate scoring.
Not being reliant on one single player to produce offense is a major advantage, and one many teams don't have the luxury of enjoying.
Spread-out scoring will absolutely play a major role in the Rebels' tournament performance.
The Rebels are set to start tournament play this coming Friday. The opponent is yet to be determined. but tip-off is set for 3:05 p.m. CT, and will be televised on TNT.
