Ole Miss Basketball Rises in Final Bracketology Ahead of Selection Sunday
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels wrapped up the season this past Friday after dropping an SEC Tournament quarterfinal to top-seeded Auburn 62-57.
Despite the loss, the Rebels rose in ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi's final Bracketology ahead of Selection Sunday.
The Rebels were previously slated as the No. 8 seed in the West Region, but rose to the No. 6 seed in the East Region, set to take on the No. 11 seed in VCU in Providence, Rhode Island.
The winner of this hypothetical matchup would take on the winner of No. 3 seed Iowa State and No. 14 seed UNC-Wilmington in the round of 32.
Ole Miss has been seen as a lock for the Big Dance for almost the entire season. If they were to hear their named called on Selection Sunday, it would mark the Rebels first apperance in the tournament since 2019.
With a win in the opening round, the Rebels would advance to the Round of 32 for just the 3rd time in program history.
The Rebels have proven time and time again that they can play with the best teams in the country, with wins over then No. 4 Alabama, No. 4 Tennessee, and No. 14 Kentucky, along with wins over fellow tournament hopefuls BYU, Colorado State, and Louisville in the non-conference slate.
This past season marks the Rebels most wins against ranked teams in school history, which has all but secured the teams 10th appearance in the Big Dance, an impressive feat for second-year head coach Chris Beard.
The Rebels will find out their tournament fate this coming Sunday at 5:00 P.M. CT, and will be televised on CBS.
