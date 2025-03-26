Ole Miss' National Championship Odds: How JuJu Watkins Injury Shifted Title Chances
Ole Miss head coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin and the Rebels are Sweet 16 bound after taking down the Baylor Bears on Sunday afternoon in Waco (Tex.).
After handling business in the Round of 32, the program continues to survive and advance with Ole Miss' shot-caller ecstatic at the chance to continue coaching this current roster.
"It's satisfaction because I really enjoyed coaching this team. This team has had a goal that they want to go to the Final Four. We don't get to stop tonight. We will be one of the remaining 16 teams that will be competing," McPhee-McCuin said on Sunday.
"You don't have a chance if you're out, so as far as I'm concerned we will be one of the 16 teams that has a chance to win a national championship. So it's satisfaction in that regard.
"I'm at peace with what happened in the past because for me, that's all a part of being here and that's what makes it special.
"So just really -- it was really gratifying when the buzzer sounded and we had the victory."
Ole Miss will take on the UCLA Bruins on Friday night with tip-off set for 10 p.m. ET, but what are the Rebels' chances at a title, according to FanDuel?
USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins went down with a torn ACL on Monday with the title odds shifting following the injury.
A look into the new title odds and Sweet 16 schedule for this weekend.
The Top Spot: UCONN Huskies (+170)
Geno Auriemma and the Huskies sit at the top with the best chances to take home a National Championship this season with the program clicking led by Paige Bueckers.
After handling business against their opponents in the first two rounds, Auriemma and Co. are in a strong spot heading into Sweet 16 play with FanDuel Sportsbook favoring the Huskies.
SEC Competitor: South Carolina (+190)
Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks heading into the Sweet 16 with the second-best odds at this point with all focus on the Southeastern Conference program looking to take home some hardware during the NCAA Tournament.
The Rest of the Field:
UCLA Bruins: +650
Texas Longhorns: +750
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +950
USC Trojans: +2700
Duke Blue Devils: +2700
LSU Tigers: +3500
Oklahoma +4000
TCU +4000
NC State +4500
Kansas State +8000
Tennessee +12000
Maryland +13000
North Carolina +15000
Ole Miss +18000
The Sweet 16 Schedule: Women's NCAA Tournament Edition
Region 1 — Spokane
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State
March 28 — 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
March 28 — 10 p.m. ET – ESPN
Region 2 – Birmingham
2. Duke vs. 3. North Carolina
March 28 – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Maryland
March 28 — 5 p.m. ET – ESPN
Region 3 – Birmingham
No. 2 TCU vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
March 29 — 1 p.m. ET – ABC
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Tennessee
March 29 — 3:30 p.m. ET – ABC
Region 4 – Spokane
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 UConn
March 29 — 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 USC vs. No. 5 Kansas State
March 29– 8 p.m. ET – ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.