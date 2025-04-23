Ole Miss Women's Basketball Officially Signs Talented Transfer Forward
OXFORD, Miss. – Continuing to strengthen its roster for the 2025-26 campaign, Ole Miss women's basketball signed Desrae Kyles from Central Michigan, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Tuesday.
"Desrae's addition will be an important piece to this puzzle," said McPhee-McCuin. "Her size, length and personality are incredible. There are truly NoCeilings to her potential and I am excited and grateful that she is apart of our family here at Ole Miss!"
Appearing in 13 games as a true freshman, Kyles averaged 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.8% from the field.
The 6-5 center notched multiple notable games for Chippewas, scoring a season-high seven points against Cleveland State and a season-high seven rebounds against Buffalo.
Kyles did not compete as a sophomore, electing to redshirt the 2024-25 season.
A 2023 graduate from Benton Harbor High School, Kyles is a two-time Michigan Division II All-State honoree. In her senior year, the Benton Harbor, Michigan, native averaged a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Along with basketball, she also competed for the Tigers in volleyball, softball and track & field.
Kyles is the seventh newcomer joining the Rebels next season, alongside transfers Latasha Lattimore from Virginia, Jayla Murray from Wichita State, Tianna Thompson from Georgia Tech, Cotie McMahon from Ohio State, Debreasha Powe from Mississippi State and incoming freshman Lauren Jacobs.
The Headliner: Cotie McMahon [Ohio State Forward]
Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin continues to make a big splash in the transfer portal, signing Cotie McMahon from Ohio State to the Rebel roster for the 2025-26 season.
"We are excited to welcome Cotie to Oxford," McPhee-McCuin said. "In my conversations with Cotie, it was clear she believes in committing to the standards of the Ole Miss way and that our vision and goals for success are aligned.
"I am elated that she gets a fresh start with the opportunity for a strong finish here in the Sip."
Ranked as the No. 3 transfer this season per ESPN, McMahon is highly touted. She earned All-American honorable mention accolades four times in her career, being recognized by the AP, USBWA and WBCA.
McMahon has been a leading candidate for nearly every national player award for the past two seasons.
She was named to the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA National Player of the Year watch lists, while also recognized as a Cheryl Miller finalist as a junior and sophomore.
Spending three years at Ohio State before signing with Ole Miss, McMahon has earned nine All-Big Ten honors, including First Team accolades four times in her career.
She ranks in the top 25 of six career statistical categories in the Buckeye record books, most notably sitting 19th in points (1,484) and 24th in rebounds (535).
The most sought out forward in the 2025 transfer portal, McMahon has started in all 97 collegiate game she has appeared in.
The 6-foot forward has scored in double figures in 78 of her 97 career games, having 26 contests with at least 10 points in all three seasons with Ohio State.
During her junior campaign, she led the team and ranked ninth in the conference in scoring with 16.5 points per game.
As a sophomore in 2023-24, McMahon tallied seven 20-point performances and a team-leading five double-doubles.
Her most impressive performance of the year came against Caitlyn Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, as McMahon scored a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Buckeyes to a victory on their home court.
McMahon's freshman season was one for the books as she guided Ohio State to its first Elite Eight appearance in 30 years.
Averaging 15.1 points per game with a 51 percent clip from the field, McMahon made an imprint in the NCAA record books, ranking top-5 in four different categories among freshmen.
Coming out of Centerville High School, McMahon was the No. 23 player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPNW Hoopgurlz Recruiting Rankings.
She helped lead the USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team to gold at the 2022 FIBA WU18 Americas Championship, averaging 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
