Ole Miss Women's Basketball's Cotie McMahon Earns Major SEC Honor After Strong Week

OXFORD, Miss. – Cotie McMahon of No. 18/17 Ole Miss women's basketball has earned Co-SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

This marks McMahon's eighth weekly conference honor and her first in the SEC. She was a six-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week and won Big Ten Player of the Week on Jan. 22, 2024.

McMahon had an exceptional week, leading Ole Miss to wins over No. 5 Oklahoma and in-state rival Mississippi State after being named to the Wooden Award Women's Midseason Top 25 Watch List.

First against the Sooners, McMahon led the team with 22 points and four assists, along with four rebounds to help the Rebels' gain their 14th top 5 victory in program history.

She took control in the final minute in Norman, driving to the lane to take a hard foul and make a free throw, to officially put the Rebels ahead by two possessions and in an ample position to secure the 74-69 victory.

Against in-state rival Mississippi State, McMahon led the charge again, totaling 21 points, to earn her 10th game with at least 20 points this season, marking the most by a Rebel since the 2021-22 season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

With her two double-digit scoring appearances, McMahon has scored at least 10 points in each of Ole Miss' first 19 games this season.

McMahon has now tied former Rebel Bianca Thomas for the longest such streak in recent memory, who started the 2009-10 season with 19 consecutive games of double-digit points.

With 43 total points through the two games, McMahon ranks third most among the SEC, sitting just a field goal behind the leader this week. She also ranked third in total field goals (16) and 3-point percentage (44.4%) among the conference.

Alabama's Jessica Timmons was also named Co-SEC Player of the Week, while Tennessee's Mia Pauldo was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Ole Miss will return to action on Jan. 18 for an 11 a.m. CT matchup against Southeastern Conference foe Georgia after a one-week hiatus.

