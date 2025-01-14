Why Eduardo Klafke Has Provided a Big Boost For Ole Miss Basketball Off the Bench
When the 2024-25 season started for the Ole Miss Rebels, fans probably weren't thinking about Eduardo Klafke. The freshman out of Franca São Paulo, Brazil, wasn't a highly-recruiting player, but it was clear coach Chris Beard saw something in him.
Klafke's stats don't jump off the page as he is averaging just 2.7 points per game, but his stat line isn't what is keeping him in the rotation. It's his tenacity when he steps on the floor.
"He brings a lot of energy and intensity," Beard said in a media availability on Monday. "I think our fans caught on to that early on. His teammates have. It's one of his many roles to bring juice."
Klafke's spark doesn't just stay on one side of the floor as his aggressiveness on defense has really shown in his spots off the bench. He can also hit the three ball, shooting at over a 60 percent clip on the season.
"We are a top 25 team here in year two," Beard said. "We have worked hard to build this. I feel like we are competitive enough to be a part of the fight this year, and Klafke as a young freshman is in our rotation. In today's world of college basketball where people can stay old and get old...for Klafke to be in this rotation speaks a lot about his talent but also his persistence and discipline."
The Rebels hit the road for Tuscaloosa in a first place game in the SEC on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide are red hot as both teams are 3-0 to start SEC play. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT and will broadcast on ESPNU.