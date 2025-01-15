2026 National Championship Odds: Where Does Ole Miss Football Land?
It's well known that the Ole Miss Rebels fell short of one of their primary goals in the 2024-25 season, failing to reach the College Football Playoff. But could that trend change next fall?
Recently, FanDuel Sportsbook released its future odds for the 2026 national championship, and Ole Miss was represented on the list. You can view the top 12 odds themselves below.
Ohio State Buckeyes (+450)
Texas Longhorns (+650)
Georgia Bulldogs (+650)
Penn State Nittany Lions (+850)
Alabama Crimson Tide (+1400)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+1400)
Tennessee Volunteers (+1600)
Clemson Tigers (+1800)
Ole Miss Rebels (+2000)
LSU Tigers (+2300)
Texas A&M Aggies (+3500)
Michigan Wolverines (+3500)
Ole Miss comes in at No. 9 on this list (with some teams tied in spots ahead of them), and the Rebels are the fifth SEC team to make the cut. Other programs from the Southeastern Conference in the Top 12 are Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M.
It's no secret that Ole Miss needs to replace a good deal of production from its roster this offseason as many of its veteran and transfer players are bound for the NFL. The Rebels are also expected to break in a new quarterback next season in Austin Simmons, and how quickly he adapts to the starting role under center will be a big factor in just how far the team can go in 2025.
Simmons has had limited opportunities on the field in a Rebel uniform, but he did pilot a critical scoring drive in the first quarter of Ole Miss' upset over Georgia in November, a possession that helped put the momentum back in the Rebels' favor and eventually push them to the win.
Ole Miss is set to open its 2025 season at home on Aug. 30 against Georgia State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.