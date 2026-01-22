Ole Miss Football Flips Star Cal Linebacker Luke Ferrelli Away From Clemson Tigers

Cal Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli has flipped his commitment from the Clemson Tigers to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after making his move final this week, according to multiple reports.

The ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year is Oxford bound after making his move final following a rigorous recruiting process in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder recorded 87 tackles (second on team), five for loss, with a sack and an interception where he was named an All-ACC honorable mention.

After not playing across the 2024 season as a true freshman, the second-year linebacker from San Diego (Calif.) was named the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year after making 13 starts in 2025.

Ferrelli entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month and quickly committed to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, but there was a twist in his recruitment as he remained in contact with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Clemson LB Luke Ferrelli has entered the transfer portal, @On3 has learned.



Had just recently signed from Cal, where he earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2025. https://t.co/u5726nspmA pic.twitter.com/WQKTnAc4l9 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 22, 2026

According to The Clemson Insider, "through multiple sourcing, TCI learned that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to Ferrelli on Friday. At that time, Ferrelli told Swinney about his decision to leave the team and enter the portal.

"But getting in touch with Ferrelli was not easy for Clemson. TCI was told there was a stretch when Clemson could not get in contact with him. He could not be found on campus, nor was he answering his phone."

Now, after an intense push from the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff, Golding and Co. will have the elite second-level defender in Oxford where he quickly replaces TJ Dottery after his departure for LSU.

The Transfer Portal Additions [27]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

