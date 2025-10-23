College Football Analyst Predicts Winner of Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Lane Kiffin and the No. 8 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday morning for a Top-25 SEC matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.
With an opportunity to make a statement against the No. 13 ranked program in America, Kiffin and Co. will be looking to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive on the road.
"They’re coached very well. They’ve had some backups come in and they look similar with how fast they get off the ball. They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset.
"[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going."
Now, as game day inches closer for the Rebels, college football analysts have begun locking in their Week 9 picks. Which program has the edge?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +168
- Oklahoma: -200
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
David Pollack's Take: Oklahoma's Home-Field Advantage Paves Way
“I actually think they do. I think OU wins this football game,” Pollack said. “Them being at home, I think their coverage, because of the pressure, will look different. I do not think the running game, which was abandoned last week by Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, can be abandoned versus Venables.”
“You cannot do that versus OU. It is going to end badly. I think Oklahoma is going to take care of business this week. I got it 27–17. I actually think Oklahoma is going to roll.”
