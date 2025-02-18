Dallas Cowboys Projected to Land Ole Miss Star Walter Nolen in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels have a host of players who are hoping to pave their way to the NFL this offseason, and one of the biggest names is defensive lineman Walter Nolen.
Nolen, a former transfer from Texas A&M, spent one season in Oxford where his production was enough to earn him Consensus All-America honors. He tallied 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2024 while also breaking up three passes and recovering two fumbles.
Now, he is looking to impress NFL general managers and take the next step in his career. According to one recent projection, he could be capturing the attention of one of the sport's most prominent names in the process.
A mock draft released by NFL.com on Tuesday has Nolen going 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys, a team owned and operated by general manager Jerry Jones. The reasoning for Nolen being selected in this spot is if Osa Odighizuwa departs for free agency, he would help fill that void along the defensive line.
If Nolen were to be selected by Big D in this spot, he would join fellow Ole Miss product Sam Williams along the defensive front of the Cowboys. Williams was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he missed the entirety of the 2024 season due to an ACL/MCL injury sustained in July.
The Cowboys have not enjoyed the same amount of on-field success as they did in the 1990s, but they still are considered one of the top franchises in all of sports, coming in at No. 1 on Forbes' list of the most valuable franchises in the world. Nolen being selected by the Cowboys would definitely be a boost for his personal brand as he embarks on the rest of his football journey.
Nolen is one of 11 Rebels set to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine later this month, and the draft itself is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.