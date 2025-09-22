ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Remaining Schedule After Week 4 Win
No. 13 Ole Miss returns to action in Week 5 for a Southeastern Conference showdown against the LSU Tigers with both programs entering the matchup unbeaten.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are coming off of back-to-back impressive performances with the offense being led by Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss where he remains an effective weapon.
Ole Miss signal-caller Austin Simmons continues nursing an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 at Kentucky, and heading into "LSU Week," is yet to be at 100 percent.
“These guys are really good and they’re loaded on defense. They’re the best they’ve been on defense since we played them, obviously with the (offseason) acquisitions that we talked about," Kiffin said of LSU on Monday.
"Really (good) at shutting down the run. So, we’ll have to evaluate his health and then make a decision. (Monday) was just a walkthrough, so not enough to evaluate. But, at a 100 percent [Austin Simmons is] our starting quarterback.”
LSU will be preparing for both quarterbacks during game preparation this week with both Chambliss and Simmons providing problems.
Brian Kelly took the podium on Monday where he detailed the thought process ahead of the matchup.
“In some instances it’ll be like playing Texas A&M last year. Those are two different quarterbacks,” Kelly said on Monday. “One was a pro-style quarterback and one was certainly a dual-threat that can run zone reads and do things of that nature. It changes you, dramatically.
“This week, both these quarterbacks are similar. Now they have different skillsets, but they can run the same offense with both of these players. I’m not saying it’s easier. It’s hard, right. You got two really good players but it’s not as one is a pro-style quarterback and is not going to run and the other is simply a dual-threat. They’re both very similar.”
Now, with the Ole Miss schedule set to ramp up, the ESPN Football Power Index has identified the program's most challenging game remaining.
A look into the Week 5 game information and ESPN Football Power Index winning percentages for each game on the slate.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
LSU (September 27) – 73.3 percent chance to win
Washington St. (October 11) – 99.0 percent chance to win
at Georgia (October 18) – 40.2 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 57.3 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 85.8 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 85.1 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 78.6 percent chance to win
The Ole Miss Rebels are favored in every matchup remaining except the program's SEC road matchup against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 18.
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 5 against the LSU Tigers at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
