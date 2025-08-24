ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 0 With Ole Miss Rebels in Top-10
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue generating significant buzz ahead of the 2025 season with redshirt-junior quarterback Austin Simmons set to lead the program.
After waiting his turn behind record-setting signal-caller Jaxson Dart, it's Simmons' time to take control of Ole Miss' offense with multiple weapons on the outside to work with.
Kiffin and Co. attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program reeling in the No. 1 rated haul in college football.
Now, with Week 0 in the rearview mirror, all focus is on next Saturday with Week 1 of the season inching closer.
ESPN revealed the updated Football Power Index Rankings following the preseason with the Texas Longhorns coming in at the No. 1 slot.
Following No. 1 Texas, the list goes as follows:
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 5: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 9: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 10: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 11: South Carolina
No 12: LSU Tigers
No. 13: Florida Gators
No 14: USC Troajns
No 15: Michigan Wolverines
No 16: Clemson Tigers
No 17: Miami Hurricanes
No 18: SMU Mustangs
No 19: Oklahoma Sooners
No 20: Auburn Tigers
No 21: Kansas State Wildcats
No 22: BYU Cougars
No 23: Missouri Tigers
No 24: Arizona State Sun Devils
No 25: Kansas Wildcats
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels come in at No. 10 with the ESPN Football Power Index favoring the program in virtually every game ahead of the 2025 season.
What is the ESPN Football Power Index?
According to CFB-HQ: "Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
"Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule."
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
Georgia State (August 30) – Ole Miss 94.4 percent
at Kentucky (September 6) – Ole Miss 71 percent
Arkansas (September 13) – Ole Miss 72.8 percent
Tulane (September 20) – Ole Miss 81.8 percent
LSU (September 27) – Ole Miss 57.7 percent
Washington St. (October 11) – Ole Miss 96.2 percent
at Georgia (October 18) – Georgia 74 percent
at Oklahoma (October 25) – Ole Miss 56.3 percent
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – Ole Miss 57.4 percent
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – Ole Miss 99 percent
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 58.8 percent
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 78.2 percent
