ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State in Week 1 Clash
Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons will make his debut as the starting quarterback in Oxford this weekend in a clash against the Georgia State Panthers.
After patiently waiting behind first-round NFL Draft selection Jaxson Dart, it's Simmons' turn to take control of the Rebels' offense in 2025.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have redesigned the roster once again in the Magnolia State with the program flaunting the top-ranked Transfer Portal Class in college football.
Now, Simmons will have an embarrassment of weapons to utilize this fall after an offseason of progression.
“I’d definitely say I grew to be a better overall leader on and off the field,” Simmons said. “Just doing those minor corrections on the field when we hit adversity.
"I definitely see a lot of progression over time. Definitely managing the offense, driving down the field. Dealing with certain plays that would hold up the tempo. But, it’s been good overall.”
Now, with it officially being "Game Week" in Oxford, the Week 1 projections are being logged with the Rebels a significant favorite heading into the matchup.
We turned to both the ESPN Football Power Index and Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model to provide insight on what to expect this weekend in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.
SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Cruises to a Win
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.
Ole Miss will debut a retooled roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford this upcoming season.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.