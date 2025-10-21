ESPN SP+ Computer Model Predicts Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Final Score
Lane Kiffin and the No. 8 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will travel to Norman in Week 9 with the stage set for a Top-15 SEC showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.
In a matchup that has generated significant buzz this week, Kiffin and Co. will look to get back in the win column after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in a thriller this past Saturday in Athens.
But Week 9 in Norman will present various challenges with John Mateer getting back into form for the Sooners along with head coach Brent Venables getting his guys in check.
"They’re coached very well. They’ve had some backups come in and they look similar with how fast they get off the ball. They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset.
"[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
Heading into Week 9, Vegas is favoring the Sooners, but what do the analytics say? ESPN's SP+ dove deeper into the matchup with a score prediction for Saturday in Norman.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +172
- Oklahoma: -210
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 4.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
SP+ Computer Prediction: Oklahoma Gets it Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Oklahoma Sooners enter the matchup as five-point favorites with a 62 percent chance to earn a victory.
That gives Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels a 38 percent chance to win with the expert model predicting a final score of 28-23 on Saturday.
No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 13 Oklahoma will kickoff a 11 a.m. CT on Saturday with all eyes set to be on the "must-win" matchup for Kiffin and Co. in Norman.
