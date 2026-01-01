Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night with the stakes higher than ever for Pete Golding's crew.

In what will be a rematch between the pair of SEC opponents at the Caesars Superdome, Golding and Co. will eye a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals with a victory.

"Well, hopefully we can get them to at least punt one time," Golding said. "That would be a good start. No, I mean, extremely talented football team. Very well-coached. Premier college football team, in my opinion, and have been for some time.

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football. The run sets up their play action.

"The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions."

Now, with less than 90 minutes until kickoff, the final predictions are in. Which way are the experts leaning?

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

The Sports Illustrated Pick: Ole Miss

"Ole Miss has a path to keeping this game close and potentially pulling off the upset. Georgia ranks 51st in the country in opponent rush success rate, which means the Rebels have a chance to get the ball moving on the ground.

"Georgia may also not be as good as you may think. The Bulldogs rank just 25th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play and 27th in net success rank.

"Ole Miss ranks 17th in adjusted net EPA, and they were able to go punch-for-punch with the Bulldogs in the regular season. Even without Lane Kiffin, I'm going to take a shot and bet on the Rebels to pull off the upset."

On3 Sports National Analysts "Andy & Ari" Weigh In

“Ole Miss would rather this game not play out the way it did the first time. I think, if it is somewhat similar to the first game, we’re all going to be highly entertained because this game was wild the first game,” said Staples.

“Georgia ends up winning, but nobody is stopping anybody for the first three quarters. Georgia finally gets two stops in the fourth quarter, and ends up beating Ole Miss. But Ole Miss was winning by two scores going into the fourth quarter. This was a shootout to end all shootouts.

The Official Picks: “I like Ole Miss here. I’m taking the points,” said Wasserman. “I think that they can score a lot. And, if you’re giving me basically a touchdown in a game that was decided by less the first time, at Georgia too in Athens? At a neutral-site, you know, I just kind of like that this is going to be a highly-competitive, good game. So, I’ll take the cushion here.”

"I’m going to take Georgia to cover here, because I do think, if they win, it probably is a situation where, like, it’s a tie game and they score a touchdown,” said Staples. “I don’t think they’re going to win by 20, but I can see them winning by seven.”

Mark Ingram's Prediction:

"I think Georgia, right now, probably is my favorite to win the national championship and I feel like they’re gonna cover this.”

“The line was 7.5, they won 43-35 earlier this year. I feel like they’re a better football team right now,” Ingram said. “And we’ve seen Ole Miss, they played Tulane, but they still have some trouble on the defensive side stopping the run, and that’s what Georgia’s great at doing.

"Running the football. So, you said it’s 7.5? I like them to cover that number in that matchup and I think Georgia is poised to continue to make a run for a national title this year.”

