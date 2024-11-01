Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels hit the road for the third time in SEC play on Saturday as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, a place the Rebels have only captured a win twice all-time.
The newest installment in this rivalry will carry more weight than simple bragging rights. Ole Miss needs a win on Saturday to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, a likelihood that has substantially decreased after suffering two losses within the Southeastern Conference.
If the Rebels are able to capture a win this weekend, it would set up a massive showdown with the top-five Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 9 in Oxford.
Gaining a win in Fayetteville won't be easy, however. As noted above, Ole Miss has only done so twice (2000, 2008), and Arkansas boasts a talented roster led by a dual-threat quarterback in Taylen Green.
Can the Rebels improve to 7-2 on Saturday? Here are final score predictions from the staff at Ole Miss On SI.
Cole Thompson -- Staff Writer
Ole Miss hasn’t won’t in Fayetteville since 2008 and would love nothing more than to end a streak will securing a win. Tre Harris’ potential absence does hurt the Rebels, but is it enough for Ole Miss to drop a game in a must-win moment for Lane Kiffin and Co?
I think no. It’s close, but even four-point wins matter toward the CFB Playoff race. Jaxson Dart scores late to secure the victory.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 27
Jackson Harris -- Staff Writer
Can the Rebels shake the curse of Fayetteville? That's the question on the minds of Rebel fans that haven't seen their team win in Northwest Arkansas since 2008.
The Ole Miss running game has been stuck in neutral for the better part of 2024, but with the potential for rain in the forecast, they could have to lean on it. I think it's time for the Rebels to gain momentum for Georgia and beyond.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 34, Arkansas 20
Billy Kuhl -- Staff Writer
The Rebels have a tough matchup ahead of them this weekend, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road. The Razorbacks already took down fellow SEC member Tennessee at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium earlier this season.
Historically, both teams match up very evenly, but the Rebels (who are very much in need of winning out to save their playoff hopes) will come out ready from kickoff. Still, they will narrowly come away with a win.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 24, Arkansas 17
Henry Stuart -- Staff Writer
In a defensive chess match, the Rebels pull out a close victory. The Ole Miss defensive line records three-plus sacks and holds the Razorback rushing attack to under 150 yards.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20
John Macon Gillespie -- Publisher
Ole Miss needs a win to keep its preseason goals on the table. I don't think that should be underestimated, but neither should the Rebels' history of playing in Fayetteville.
The Rebels' offense has sputtered during SEC play, and I think that playing on the road (especially if Tre Harris is unable to suit up) will be a difficult task. Still, Ole Miss' defense should be able to corral Arkansas' offensive attack, giving the Rebels enough time to build a small lead.
I think this one will be close, but give me Kiffin & Co.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 28, Arkansas 24