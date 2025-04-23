Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target, Top Quarterback in America Receives Prediction
Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with his recruiting process heating up this offseason.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder capped off his junior campaign in 2024 with 46 passing touchdowns and six interceptions while emerging as one of the top signal-callers in America.
He's now up to an impressive 84 career passing touchdowns with only 14 interceptions throughout his three seasons of high school ball.
Now, the No. 3 rated quarterback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle is dialed in on his recruiting process with multiple official visits lined up.
The California native has multiple West Coast schools on his radar, but will also branch out to the SEC with programs gaining his attention.
Lyons caught up with On3 Sports last month where he listed five programs he's set to visit across the next few weeks: The Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, BYU Cougars, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines.
Lyons was in Oxford earlier this month to visit with Kiffin and the Rebels. He was in for Spring Camp to watch practice.
The prized quarterback stole headlines earlier this month after taking a surprise visit to FCS program Sacramento State, but it's clear the elite prospect will remain focused on Power Four schools.
Lyons caught up with High School On SI to discuss his recruitment process and the buzz on schools he's interested in.
"Oregon... pretty much all the time," Lyons said of which school he talks to the most. "Coach Lanning, coach (Will) Stein... pretty great relationship with those two, my whole family, which is pretty incredible."
"...The big thing with Oregon is how long is Coach Stein going to be there?"
But it'll be a rigorous process for Lyons down the stretch in his recruitment with a myriad of schools looking to reel in the talented quarterback.
On Tuesday, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports logged a prediction in favor of the USC Trojans winning out for Lyons' services.
Lyons told High School On SI that he, "intends to make his college commitment in July following his official visits, which will go to six schools (so far) - BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC."
Can the Ole Miss Rebels battle against the top schools in America for the coveted signal-caller? Time will tell as he begins an official visit process this summer.
The Buzz: 247Sports' Take on Lyons
"Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns.
"At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36" vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well."
