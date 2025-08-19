Former Ole Miss Football, LSU Quarterback Named Starter for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Walker Howard made the move to depart Oxford in December after spending two seasons with Lane Kiffin's program.
Howard made the move to the Magnolia State in January of 2023 after one season with the LSU Tigers.
The former Top-50 recruit in America signed with LSU in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle prior to spending his first season in Baton Rouge.
Now, after one season with LSU and two seasons with Ole Miss, the Louisiana native has returned to his home state to suit up for Michael Desormeaux and the Ragin' Cajuns.
After three seasons of college ball where he totaled only 10 career passing attempts for 63 yards, it was time to get on the field with the Ragin' Cajuns providing an opportunity to do so.
Fast forward to Tuesday evening and the former LSU and Ole Miss quarterback has been named the starter for the Ragin' Cajuns.
In 2024, Austin Simmons beat out Howard for the backup quarterback role behind future first round NFL Draft selection, Jaxson Dart.
“I think it was very close,” Lane Kiffin said of the battle. “Both guys had a really good camp. Did really well. It was a hard decision. Just felt that Austin played a little better right at the end, the last couple competitive situations, but it was a very hard decision.
"We’re very confident as you saw with both guys going in there and running our offense.”
Now, Howard has made his way back home to Lafayette (La.) where he's set to take control of the Ragin' Cajuns offense as the starting quarterback for his hometown squad.
For Ole Miss, the program is continuing to transition from Jaxson Dart to Austin Simmons this offseason with the redshirt-sophomore gearing up for his first season as QB1.
Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. weighed in on Simmons' growth:
"Yes, it’s a huge process, right? I think Jaxson (Dart), it’s interesting comparing Austin to Jaxson because we had Jaxson on three separate years and honestly all three were totally different players, you know what I mean?
"So, it’s interesting with Austin, he’s had two years here to develop but he’s never played full-time. He’s never been the guy, the starter, all the things that come with that. I would say overall he’s on a great track. He’s certainly much further ahead than Jaxson was when he first got here in 2022 because that was Jaxson’s first year in the system compared to Austin having those years built in.
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons / Ole Miss Athletics
“It’s certainly a collective effort from Coach Kiffin obviously and the great details and mentorship that he can give Austin and his experience throughout the years. Coach (Joe) Judge does an unbelievable job of mentoring the quarterbacks, getting their minds ready, prepping them, teaching them coverages, defenses, all the different things that you need to do at the quarterback position.
"I’m very grateful that we have Coach Kiffin, we have Coach Judge, we have several other staff members, Coach Fisher (Ray) and Dane Stevens that work with our quarterbacks and do a phenomenal job developing that position.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.