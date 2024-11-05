Former Ole Miss Football WR Jonathan Mingo TRADED to Dallas Cowboys
Former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has been in the NFL since the 2023 season, but on Tuesday, it was announced that he would have a new home in the league.
According to reports from Ian Rapoport, Mingo was involved in a trade between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, and he will now suit up in Dallas with the trademark star on his helmet.
Mingo served as a Carolina Panther since he was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and during that time, he has put up 539 receiving yards. Although he is young and somewhat unproven at the professional level with only 55 career receptions, Mingo should help boost a Dallas offense that has struggled at times in 2024 en route to a 3-5 start to the campaign.
At Ole Miss, Mingo was a difference maker while wearing red and blue. The Brandon, Mississippi, native suited up with the Rebels for four seasons, seeing action in a total of 41 games while hauling in 112 receptions for a total of 1,758 yards. He also had a career average of 15.7 yards per reception during that span.
Prior to last Saturday, Mingo also held the single-season receiving yardage record at Ole Miss with 247 yards against Vanderbilt in the 2022 season. That mark was broken by Jordan Watkins last week (254 yards) as the Rebels took down the Arkansas Razorbacks 63-31 in Fayetteville.
Mingo's first opportunity to suit up with the Dallas Cowboys will come on Sunday as his team plays host to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on CBS.