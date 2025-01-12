Former Ole Miss WR Micah Davis Sets Transfer Destination
The Ole Miss Rebels have made multiple positive moves in the transfer portal in this cycle, but one of the departing pieces from the roster is now set to transfer to an in-state foe.
Former Rebels wide receiver, return specialist and occasional running back Micah Davis is set to transfer to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 247Sports reported on Saturday. Davis spent one season at Ole Miss after spending time with Air Force and Utah State at previous stops.
This season, Davis tallied five receptions for 57 yards, 19 rushes for 45 yards and 23 kick or punt returns for 215 yards. He came to Ole Miss last offseason expected to make an impact in the return game, and that was his primary area of focus in 2024.
Still, he did make sparing contributions as a receiver, and late in the year, he was tested at the running back position when the Rebels were searching for an answer in the backfield following the injury suffered by Henry Parrish against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In his three-year college career, Davis has tallied 51 receptions for 906 yards. He joins a Southern Miss program that will be led by a new head man in 2025 in former Marshall coach Charles Huff.