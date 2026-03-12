How Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss May Have Lost Chance at EA Sports Cover

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' amended court filing on Thursday revealed the NCAA's handling of his eligibility case has caused "harm beyond the loss" of a potential 2026 season in Oxford.

Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction in February following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling after over seven hours in a Mississippi courthouse.

Now, there's been an amendment to the court filing, according to multiple reports.

"According to the petition, Chambliss claims the NCAA's alleged bad-faith denial of his waiver request and its continued legal opposition to his eligibility have damaged his earning potential, personal brand and emotional well-being," 247Sports wrote.

"The filing says those damages include lost NIL opportunities, attorneys' fees, litigation costs, anxiety and emotional distress."

But the biggest NIL opportunity of them all is Chambliss missing out on becoming the cover athlete for EA Sports.

Trinidad Chambliss’ amended filing says the QB lost a potential EA Sports video game cover deal because of the eligibility fight. He was 1 of 3 finalists and perhaps the “favored player” but EA pulled out over the risk. Chambliss is seeking damages and possible punitive damages. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) March 12, 2026

In a report from 247Sports, "The petition says EA Sports backed away from those discussions around March 9, 2026, citing uncertainty over whether Chambliss would actually be eligible to play during the 2026-27 season.

"According to the filing, an EA Sports representative said company leadership 'just can't stomach the risk' tied to his unresolved status. Chambliss argues that uncertainty exists because of the NCAA's waiver denial and its continued effort to challenge the court's preliminary injunction."

In what has become the saga of the offseason for the Ole Miss Rebels, Chambliss is currently eligible, but the NCAA continues its fight to revoke his status.

As it stands, the coveted dual-threat signal-caller will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Chambliss has received the stamp of approval from a myriad of current and former players where LSU Tigers icon - and former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu - weighed in.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"I think he legitimately wants to maximize what he has," Mathieu said. "One year at a big program is not enough for these kids - especially when you spent three, four years at a lesser program... They've got the coaches and the culture for me.

"How can I maximize that? I don't agree with this 28, 29 year olds playing college sports... I'm proud of the kid to be able to stand up there in court and speak the way he spoke. He commanded the room. Who are we to stop him from doing something that means a lot to him and his family?"

Now, all eyes are on Chambliss ahead of the 2026 season with the iconic signal-caller currently eligible with the chance to lead Ole Miss back to the College Football Playoff.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: