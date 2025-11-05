Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds Skyrocket to No. 1 Spot For Florida Gators Job
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is now the betting favorite for the Florida Gators job after BetOnline updated the odds on Wednesday afternoon.
Kiffin has seen his odds skyrocket across the last 24 hours after moving from +200 to -150 where he's now surpassed Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz for the No. 1 spot.
There has been confidence brewing in Oxford that Kiffin would remain the shot-caller of the Ole Miss Rebels, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes that the program's head coach will certainly be fielding calls for the Florida and LSU jobs.
“Right now, everyone in Oxford is saying, ‘We don’t bother Lane.’ I mean, they’re afraid of Lane. It’s a little bit Saban-esque. They won’t be afraid of him anywhere else,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
“Don’t believe that Lane is not considering these jobs, OK? I mean, we know Lane. He’s probably watching this right now, going, ‘I wonder what they’re saying about me right now.’
“I can’t tell you what he’s going to do, but it’s just a matter [of time]. I mean, Auburn came this close to getting him three years ago. The family finally said don’t go, but that’s changed now. I think Lane has another move in him. I just don’t know when it is or where it is, but it’s coming.”
Fast forward to Wednesday and Kiffin is now the betting favorite for the Florida job - a spot he hasn't been in for over a week.
A look into the timeline as Kiffin moves to the top spot for the Florida Gators job (via BetOnline):
The Latest Odds (Nov. 5):
Kiffin: -150
Drinkwitz: +120
Fisch: +600
Franklin: +900
Lea: +1200
Key: +1600
Dillingham: +1600
Brohm: +2000
Nov. 4 Odds:
Drinkwitz: -110
Kiffin: +200
Fisch: +600
Franklin: +700
Lea: +900
Schumann: +1000
Dillingham: +1200
Brohm: +1600
Oct. 28 Odds:
Drinkwitz: -105
Franklin: +200
Kiffin: +300
Fisch: +900
Brohm: +1000
Golesh: +1200
Dillingham: +1400
Key: +1600
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter has been speaking with Kiffin's agent as the two discuss an extension, but with nothing signed to this point, the Rebels' decision-maker's future is unknown.
"Of course I've been talking with Jimmy (Sexton) and I'm going to be proactive with working out a deal with Lane and Jimmy," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter told the Ole Miss Spirit last month. "I'd love to get something done like Indiana did with Curt Cignetti before the silly season starts.
"We'll see. I believe Lane's happy here, but you never know what can happen with coaches. That's why I'm being proactive in this process."
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.