Lane Kiffin's Take: How Ole Miss Football is Utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the final phase of the offseason with Fall Camp underway for the program in Oxford.
After navigating a critical stretch in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Spring Camp, summer workouts and SEC Media Days, all eyes are on the program heading into August.
For Kiffin and Co. this offseason, it's been about getting the newcomers acclimated to a new regime in the Magnolia State.
“We do a lot more practicing, and the rules are a little bit looser that way now. I feel like it’s a little bit more pro -style that way, where we got more practices, almost OTA -ish. I think that helps, I think that unfortunately the world we’re in, it is not good and I’m not up here to gripe. I didn’t start with this or anything, it’s not a good system and it’s not good for college football," Kiffin said.
"Professional sports don’t have this amount of turnover on the roster, not even close. So to do it in college and you’re on your third, fourth school and you don’t really care about the school, you didn’t pick it, you didn’t grow up wanting to play there, that’s not really good. It is what it is, all coaches I’m sure are just trying to maximize the situation that they’re in.
"But it’s not good for college football, it’s not good for locker rooms, and it’s obviously not very good for chemistry. I don’t think it’s very good for the passion of college football that everyone’s just free agents two times a year and a number of guys just going wherever to get the most money and not having any care for where they’re playing.”
Ole Miss has added double-digit players via the NCAA Transfer Portal from the likes of Alabama and LSU, among several others.
Now, it's about getting the newcomers acclimated moving forward as Fall Camp continues in Oxford.
