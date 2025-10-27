Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Ole Miss Football Makes Statement in Win Over Oklahoma Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 8 Ole Miss football team made a statement Saturday afternoon with a 34-26 win over No. 11 Oklahoma at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. This was Ole Miss' first ranked road win since beating No. 22 Tulane in New Orleans in 2023.
Offensively, the Rebels accounted for 436 yards of total offense throughout the game. On the defensive side, Ole miss tied a season-high with six tackles for loss.
Hear what Lane Kiffin, Princewill Umanmielen, Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss had to say after the win.
"Credit to Oklahoma for playing a really hard game. That's a hard out," Kiffin said. "To come in here and get them with that quarterback who keeps so many plays alive. There is a reason why they have beat everyone, but the Texas neutral game.
"Proud of our guys, you know you can't predict things but talking at length with the guy's last night about adversity in games this season and life using personal things with them, showing them how you can get knocked down and you can get up or you can get up and be stronger when you get up. I said to them, you are up two scores last week at Georgia where they never lose, and we didn't finish strong and got knocked down.
"If the same situation happens today on the road with a top twelve team, number one defense in the country, can we be stronger in those situations especially defensive. For that to happen is really cool, that doesn't always happen in coaching. It was cool that it did, went back on defense and we were able to win on defense."
DEFENSE COMES UP BIG
Edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen had a breakout performance Saturday afternoon, notching six tackles with 2.0 TFL and 1.5 sacks to lead the Ole Miss pass rush.
"We work for moment like this. We practice these situations all the time," Umanmielen said. "We just live in the moment playing every rep for what it is."
The Rebels defense showed out with five guys with five tackles or more. Linebacker TJ Dottery and Kapena Gushiken along with Umanmielen led the team with six tackles apiece.
"Coach said he was proud of us," Umanmielen said. "Like I said, we have worked situations like this; it's not the first time we have seen this. We conquered what we were supposed to do.
KEWAN RUNS WILD
In the win, Sophomore standout Kewan Lacy rushed 27 times for 78 yards and accounted for two rushing touchdowns. This was Lacy's fourth multi-rushing TD game of the season, his second in a row.
"Feels great to bounce back from a loss from last week," Lacy said. "We knew we had to come back with the right mentality and go 1-0 again."
With 12 rushing touchdowns this year, Lacy is now tied for eighth on the Ole Miss single-season rushing TD list with Deuce McAllister (1999), Scottie Phillips (2018) and John Rhys Plumlee (2019).
"Going through my process and sticking to my details helped me a lot," Lacy said. "Taking every play as one, trying to maximize every play and worry about the play at hand."
CHAMBLISS KEEPS ROLLING
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss finished with 368 yards of total offense, his fourth game in six starts with at least 350 yards. Chambliss finished the game 24-of-44 passing for 315 yards and one TD, along with 12 rushes for 53 yards.
"Very happy that we got the win," Chambliss said. "Last week we were very disappointed that we couldn't get the win. Proud of our defense, they stepped up and made some huge stops that we needed. Our offense started really hot in the first half. It's a great feeling to be 1-0 again.
Chambliss is the first Ole Miss Quarterback with at least 250 yards passing through the first six starts of a career since Eli Manning in 2001.
"We knew we had to finish the game off strong. We couldn't get too high, nor too low," Chambliss said. "In the fourth quarter, we knew the crowd was going to get louder, and the defense was going to have to play a little bit harder. We just needed to stay consistent and stay solid and finish the game."
