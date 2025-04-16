Lane Kiffin Sits Down With Theo Von, Talks Love for Ole Miss Football and Oxford
Ole Miss recently saw comedian Theo Von's performance on campus at the SJB Pavilion, the home of the Ole Miss men and women's basketball team.
Following the performance, he hosted Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin on his "This Past Weekend" podcast
In the podcast, Kiffin and Von talked through Kiffin's career, including his move to Oxford.
"It was a lot, I had spent most of my time before that in south Florida or in [Los Angeles] at USC," Kiffin said. "At first it was a lot, long winded, a lot of conversation, slow moving"
However, Kiffin later addressed that he has adapted to the change and has developed a further appreciation for the Oxford community.
"I've been here long enough, five years going on sixth year, and now I see it completely different," Kiffin said.
"Now I go back to South Florida or LA and I'm like 'dang these people are rude' everybody's just moving fast... everyone's just into themselves.. what I thought was really kind of bad [about Oxford], now I'm like "man I love it'"
Kiffin shortly followed this statement talking about how the culture of Oxford and the south as even playing a role into changing himself.
"That's actually slowed me down," Kiffin said. "I was always like 'what job can I get?' 'How fast can I move?' '' how many championships can I win?' and I was like 'maybe they're onto something'"
The Rebels head coach is entering his sixth year with the program and has been on the brink of the playoffs, but has to break through.
He's credited college football great, Nick Saban, for his early coaching success.
“That relationship’s like almost in a way how you can struggle sometimes – maybe when you’re in it with a parent and then, you get out, you get older and you get out of the house,” Kiffin said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von.
“Then, you’re like, man, he was on to something. He was right on most things. So I look back, I was there for three years. There was friction initially. I looked back, it was all my fault. I’m the assistant. He’s the head coach.
"Whatever he says, goes. … His way is very, this is the way. There’s not open discussions about it and stuff.
As the 2025 season inches closer, Kiffin and Co. are building what they think could be the team to finally break through and give them a chance to run at glory.
