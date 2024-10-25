LOOK: New Ole Miss Football Helmets Revealed in EA Sports CFB 25
The Ole Miss Rebels are famous for their looks on the field. Historically they have gained high praise for the uniforms they wear week-in and week-out. This year is no different as they prepare to debut a new helmet this Saturday against Oklahoma.
This year is also the first time in a decade that the fans can take their favorite college football team onto the gridiron from their home with the new edition of EA Sports College Football 25.
In EA Sports' latest update, they added the new Ole Miss helmets into the game following the biggest update in the game so far, giving fans the opportunity to preview these helmets before they officially take the field. You can view a post from Ole Miss Football highlighting the new helmets in the game below.
Ole Miss announced these helmets on Sept. 18, 2024, but just revealed the uniforms they will be combined with on Thursday leading up to the matchup.
The Rebels are also coming off a much needed bye week after a crushing loss in overtime in the Magnolia Bowl against LSU.
This week will be special because it will be the first time Oklahoma and Ole Miss face each other in the regular season and the first time they face each other as conference opponents as it is Oklahoma's first year in the SEC following conference realignment.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma is a matchup fans used to have to play in a video game to find out who was better, but this week, the Rebels and the Sooners finally get to put it to the test. The Rebels look to defend their home field for the first time in a month with their new style.