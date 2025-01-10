LOOK: Ole Miss Shows Off 'Icy' Helmet Options During Mississippi Snow Day
Snow is a rarity in North Mississippi, but when it hits, it provides for some unique picture opportunities.
The Ole Miss Rebels football program took advantage of the most recent snow day on Friday, taking two of their "icy" helmet options to a snow-covered Jerry Hollingsworth Field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a photo opportunity. You can view the team's social media post below.
These are two of the Rebels' most popular helmet options, and they pop on the white background of the snow. Ole Miss wore this iteration of its white helmets twice this season (wins over Wake Forest and Georgia), and it wore the powder blue lids six times, essentially making it the program's primary lid in 2024.
The rest of the Ole Miss campus was also coated in a layer of snow on Thursday night and Friday morning, and some of the school's most prominent landmarks were featured in a set of photo opportunities as well in a post you can view below.
As far as the football program is concerned, the Rebels finished with another 10-win season in 2024, although they fell short of their initial goal of reaching the College Football Playoff. Still, this marked the first time since 1959-60 that Ole Miss has posted double-digit win campaigns in back-to-back years, helping keep program momentum moving forward into 2025.