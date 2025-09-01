National Analyst High on Ole Miss Football Following Impressive Season Opening Win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will enter Southeastern Conference play with a 1-0 record after taking down the Georgia State Panthers 63-7 on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Behind a strong starting debut for redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons, the Rebels rolled to a dominant Week 1 win.
Simmons accumulated over 300 passing yard and multiple touchdowns in the win as Ole Miss now prepares for a Week 2 SEC clash against the Kentucky Wildcats.
"First start, it felt so surreal being out there for the first time, first snap of the game. I wasn't really nervous. I was just trusting myself. The first drive we scored on three plays," Simmons said.
"Of course, I'm going to have some mistakes here and there, some mental errors like the interception early in the game. But as far as I can say, I think I did a pretty good job. Especially with the whole offensive unit.
"We were very explosive down the field. We were moving the ball pretty well. I'm really excited for this whole team."
Following the win, SEC Network's Cole Cubelic broke down the Rebels' victory and what he saw from Kiffin's program.
Cole Cubelic's Take:
"Handled their business. QB super cool. Took some shots. Never rattled. One bad decision. Layers the ball extremely well. The TE usage is going to be the key on offense. 8 & 4 are legit weapons. 5 will solve a lot of problems at RB. Middle of OL has got to get some things figured out.
"Love the formation usage to help run game & quick throws. 51 a monster on def, huge game. 15 & 5 will help on the edges. 8 had a huge game vs their best player. Like that Pete never took foot off gas. Talent is there & can still get healthier. Ramps up quick next week."
Ole Miss will hit the road to Lexington in Week 2 with a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on the docket. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Kroger Field.
