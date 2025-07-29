National Analysts Buying Stock in Ole Miss Rebels Quarterback Austin Simmons
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open Fall Camp in Oxford this week with a new-look roster set to take the field.
It'll be redshirt-sophomore signal-caller Austin Simmons preparing to take control of the offense this fall with star quarterback Jaxson Dart off to the NFL.
Dart, a record-setting signal-caller during his time in the Magnolia State, was selected in the first round by the New York Giants where he's set to begin his professional journey.
The coveted quarterback threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
But it's a new era in Oxford with Simmons set to take control of the offense for the Rebels.
Dart believes in the youngster and what he can provide the Rebels heading into his first season under center.
"I'm really excited for the guys next year. Austin's going to kill it," Dart said of the 2025 Rebels. "He was my guy and just the conversations we've had, even since I've left. Him calling me and asking for advice.
"Me checking up on him, seeing how he's doing. I'm excited for this squad. I've seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they're going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off."
But Dart isn't the only one intrigued with what Simmons can provide the program.
CBS Sports recently revealed the quarterback rankings in the Southeastern Conference with Simmons landing in the middle of the pack at No. 8.
"Like Lincoln Riley's passers, you can pencil in major production under Lane Kiffin at the quarterback spot. And he's confident in Simmons since the Rebels didn't pursue a starting quarterback in the portal this cycle after losing Jaxson Dart.
"In limited duty last fall, Simmons flashed, most notably with his touchdown drive in the first half of the Rebels' win over Georgia. Simmons doesn't have nearly as much film as some of the players behind him in these rankings, but at season's end, his numbers will be in the top tier of the conference."
Now, following Dart and CBS Sports giving Simmons praise, it's ESPN analyst Peter Burns giving his take on what Simmons can provide the Rebels.
"Austin Simmons is going to be an absolute star at Ole Miss," Burns wrote via X.
Now, all eyes are on the new quarterback in Oxford with Simmons gearing up for his first season as the starter.
