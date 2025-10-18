Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Log Picks for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Top-10 SEC showdown with an opportunity to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.
With a top-five win over the LSU Tigers already on the program's resumé, Lane. Kiffin and Co. will once again look to make a statement at Sanford Stadium in a critical SEC matchup.
"We get a chance to play the premiere program in college football over the last five years. I think since COVID, they've had the winningest record in football and especially dominance in the regular season… It's a very challenging team to always play, especially [in Athens],” Kiffin said of Georgia Monday.
“So we're going to have to have a great week of preparation and prepare to go on the road in a very tough environment with elite players and a phenomenal coaching staff, led by Kirby (Smart) and what he's been able to do."
Now, the ESPN College GameDay crew has locked in their predictions in unanimous fashion with the panel in Athens on Saturday.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
The ESPN College GameDay Predictions:
Desmond Howard: Georgia Bulldogs
Nick Saban: Georgia Bulldogs
Jelly Roll: Georgia Bulldogs
Pat McAfee: Georgia Bulldogs
ESPN's Rece Davis Chimed in This Week:
“DJ, our producer, said, ‘Don’t pick the Dogs. The last time everybody picked the Dogs, the Dogs lost. I can’t take it anymore. He’s begging us to pick Ole Miss.’
"On Saturday, I’ll have a little chicken, I’ll have a little drink, I’ll look at all the girls, and I’ll give one or two a wink. I’ve been waiting since last Saturday to see another one beat. Friends, it’s time once again to let the big dog eat. I’ll take Georgia.”
