The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Adds to Defensive Backfield with Wazzu Transfer Kapena Gushiken

Kapena Gushiken appeared in all 13 games for the Cougs this season as the Rebs continue to look to add to the secondary.

Jackson Harris

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Kapena Gushiken (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Hawaii Warriors in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Kapena Gushiken (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Hawaii Warriors in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels need to replace almost everyone from a veteran-heavy secondary a year ago as multiple players left for the NFL as well hit the transfer portal.

The Rebs have done a good job so far on the front of the defense and on offense, but the secondary has been lacking. That changed on Tuesday, however, as the Rebels just got another fish in the boat in the form of Kapena Gushiken, a cornerback from Washington State.

The senior from Maui, Hawaii, has had an interesting football journey, starting at Kamehameha High School before going to Saddleback Junior College in SoCal and transferring to Pullman for his junior and senior years.

Gushiken has posted 88 total tackles, five TFLs and three interceptions in his two years with Washington State, but the biggest highlight came in 2023 with a pick-six against UCLA where he showed off his blazing speed.

Ole Miss has added some talent to its secondary so far out of the transfer portal, including cornerback Jaylon Braxton from Arkansas, but the Rebels will continue to search for top-tier talent at this position as the offseason continues.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

Ole Miss Lands Former Louisville QB Pierce Clarkson Via Transfer Portal

Former Ole Miss Football Superstar AJ Brown Named AP All-Pro Second Team

The Pete Golding Effect: How Ole Miss Football Will Reload Defensively in 2025

TV Viewer Numbers For Gator Bowl Between Ole Miss, Duke Revealed

NFL Scout: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Will Be 'Major Steal' in 2025 NFL Draft

Published |Modified
Jackson Harris
JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Home/Football