Ole Miss Football Adds to Defensive Backfield with Wazzu Transfer Kapena Gushiken
It is no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels need to replace almost everyone from a veteran-heavy secondary a year ago as multiple players left for the NFL as well hit the transfer portal.
The Rebs have done a good job so far on the front of the defense and on offense, but the secondary has been lacking. That changed on Tuesday, however, as the Rebels just got another fish in the boat in the form of Kapena Gushiken, a cornerback from Washington State.
The senior from Maui, Hawaii, has had an interesting football journey, starting at Kamehameha High School before going to Saddleback Junior College in SoCal and transferring to Pullman for his junior and senior years.
Gushiken has posted 88 total tackles, five TFLs and three interceptions in his two years with Washington State, but the biggest highlight came in 2023 with a pick-six against UCLA where he showed off his blazing speed.
Ole Miss has added some talent to its secondary so far out of the transfer portal, including cornerback Jaylon Braxton from Arkansas, but the Rebels will continue to search for top-tier talent at this position as the offseason continues.