Ole Miss Football Cornerback Trey Amos Selected in the 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos has been selected with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after being taken by the Washington Commanders in the second round.
Amos, a 6-foot-1, 190 pound cornerback, continues a strong start to the program's NFL Draft run with multiple Rebels now being taken off the board.
Defensive lineman Walter Nolen and quarterback Jaxson Dart came off of the board on Thursday in Round 1.
The talented defensive back spent just one year in Oxford after transferring from Alabama before the 2024 season, but instantly became one of the keys to the Rebels' shutdown defense.
In his single season as a Rebel, Amos played in all 13 games for Ole Miss after racking up 50 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, 13 pass breakups and hauled in 3 interceptions, making his presence known all across the field.
Overall in his collegiate career, Amos played in 61 games, recording 121 total tackles, 90 of those tackles coming by by himself for solos, 8 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 31 pass breakups across his time with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels.
Coming out of high school, Amos was a a three-star recruit and was listed as the No. 92 best player at his position but did not crack the Top-100 players in California.
He started his career with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, and after three seasons, transferred to the SEC and played for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
From there, he shined, however, with legendary head coach Nick Saban announcing his retirement, Amos entered the portal once again and finished his collegiate career with Ole Miss.
Amos provides a spark all around the defense, and over the years, has shown his impressive tackling ability as well as being well rounded in both man and zone coverage.
He's able to win important one-on-one's and read the quarterbacks eyes as well as routes entering his area.
That being said, Amos was selected as an all SEC First-Teamer and Second-Team All-American in 2024 after his only season as a Rebel.
Amos now looks to continue his improvement as he enters a new chapter of his life as he enters the NFL with all eyes on the former Rebel.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.